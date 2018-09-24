× UWM police warn of strong armed robbery on campus

MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police on Monday, Sept. 24 issued a warning to students about a strong armed robbery on campus.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Maryland Avenue in front of the Lubar School of Business.

The victim was meeting with someone he met online to sell a cellphone. The suspect pepper sprayed the victim, and stole the phone.

The suspect has been described as a man, black, in his late 20s to mid-30s, wearing a white hat and dark sweatshirt. He was a passenger in a Suzuki SUV with tinted windows and no plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.