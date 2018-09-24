× Warning to parents: Ahead of Halloween, police share photos of drugs disguised as candy

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — With Halloween just about a month away, police in Georgia shared photos of a drug bust that led to the recovery of marijuana lollipops and pills that look like candy to warn parents to watch out for these types of items.

The Hapeville Police Department announced a major bust involving marijuana, cocaine and several pills that looked like the heads of popular cartoon characters.

The department announced the bust on their Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 21.

Two firearms, cash, suspected marijuana and cocaine, as well as several pills were recovered. The pills even contained the likeness of popular cartoon characters Homer Simpson, Minions and Hello Kitty.

Police also found lollipops infused with marijuana.

The exact dollar amount of the drugs confiscated is unknown at this time. Police have a suspect in custody who is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and hit-and-run with a vehicle causing injury.