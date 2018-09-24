× Watch Party: You’re invited to cheer for the Crew in battle for NL Central title

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers were set to start their series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals Monday, Sept. 24 — and you’re invited to watch Game 3 in the series Wednesday, Sept. 26 during a special Watch Party at Flannery’s Bar and Restaurant near Jefferson and Wells.

Heading into the season’s final week, every game, every out is key. For the Brewers, the magic number is four, and the Crew is inviting fans to take in the excitement of the push for the postseason — even with the team on the road.

According to a news release from the Brewers, all fans 21+ are invited to cheer on the Brewers as they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in a battle for the National League Central Division title. The party begins at 5 p.m., with FOX Sports Wisconsin’s Brewers Live pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m., and first pitch set for 6:10 p.m.

The first 100 fans who arrive will receive a pair of tickets to the final home game of the regular season, Sunday, Sept. 30 when the Brewers host the Detroit Tigers at 1:10 p.m.

The party will feature drink specials, promotional item giveaways, free T-shirts, trivia and much more. In addition, Bernie Brewer and the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages will be there to watch right along with fans.

To top it off, Craig Coshun from FOX Sports Wisconsin will be on site to host the event. The regional sports network will incorporate live shots of all fans cheering on the Crew from the Cream City into the game telecast that night.

