× Water Utility officials warn Brookfield residents of excess radium in drinking water

BROOKFIELD — Officials have issued a warning to City of Brookfield residents regarding their drinking water not meeting state and federal safety regulations.

According to a letter sent to residents on Sept. 17 by City of Brookfield Water Utility Superintendent John Carlson, recent sampling has revealed excess levels of radium-226 and radium-228.

The letter states samples from Bishops Woods Well in May of 2017, November of 2017, March of 2018 and June of 2018 revealed an average combined radium result of 6.75 pCi/L — exceeding the “maximum contaminant level” of 5 pCi/L.

Water Utility officials said some people who drink water containing radium-226 or radium-228 in excess of the “maximum containment level” over several years might have an increased risk of developing cancer.

The letter notes that radium-226 and radium-228 are naturally occurring elements in the Earth’s crust.

The Water Utility is working with the Department of Natural Resources to develop a plan to deal with this issue.

Meanwhile, officials said residents don’t need to use bottled water — but those with specific health concerns should contact their doctor.