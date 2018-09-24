Wife of man in wheelchair, security company head speak out after fight

MILWAUKEE — A man who uses a wheelchair was attacked outside Jalisco’s on Milwaukee’s south side — the beating caught on camera. The owner of the security company at the center of this case says the security guards accused of being involved weren’t in the wrong.

“‘Go, go, go’ and the guy don’t want to go,” said Jose Carrasquillo, owner of J.C. Public Safety LLC.

Instead, Carrasquillo said the man seen in the video in a wheelchair went after his employees in the incident Friday night, Sept. 21.

“He grabbed my security by the bulletproof vest so hard — pull him to the floor, hit him,” said Carrasquillo.

Carrasquillo said that’s what the cellphone video doesn’t show.

“I know the security not supposed to do that and I apologize,” said Carrasquillo.

Carrasquillo said the man in the wheelchair was belligerent all night long at Jalisco’s.

“Giving problems to the customers, want to get in fights with the customers. He want to fight a bunch of people inside. I made the decision to kick out him. My security guard got damaged in the back and damaged in the leg. He had to do what he had to do to defend himself,” said Carrasquillo.

The wife of the man in the wheelchair said he suffered serious injuries, and was still in the hospital on Monday, Sept. 24.

“Somebody hit his head. It’s too bad. Three people in good condition doing that is too bad. I understand if he is doing bad — take out and call police. They have to do something,” said Maria Lopez.

Officials at Jalisco’s issued this statement after the incident:

“We at Jalisco Restaurant are aware of the situation that occured [sic] last night. We have been serving Milwaukee for over 30 years as a local family owned business and have a great appreciation for our customers and our community.

The actions that the independant [sic] security company took in this matter are NOT acceptable and do not reflect Jalisco’s mission or core values. Effective immediately we will have a new security company working our restaurant starting today.

We have been striving to serve Milwaukee to the best of our abilities and we take the protection of our customers very important.

Jalisco Restaurant” “It’s so sad, so sad,” said Lopez. FOX6 News was told video from cameras outside and inside Jalisco’s was turned over to police. Carrasquillo said he fired the two employees involved, and the statement from restaurant officials said they’re working with a new security company. The investigation is ongoing.