18-year-old woman seriously injured after shooting near 64th and Villard

MILWAUKEE — An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman suffered serious injuries after being shot near 64th Street and Villard Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

According to police, the woman sustained serious gunshot wounds while inside a home and was taken to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.