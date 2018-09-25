× 400 from Appleton guard unit deploying to Afghanistan

APPLETON — Nearly 400 National Guard soldiers from an Appleton-based unit are being deployed to Afghanistan.

The 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry will be providing security for coalition forces operating in the region. They’ll train, advise and assist Afghan security forces.

WLUK-TV reports the soldiers will leave sometime this winter. Besides its Appleton headquarters, the unit also has companies in Clintonville, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Marinette, Ripon and Waupun.

Capt. Joe Trovato says deployment typically lasts about a year. The 127th Infantry previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and in 2009.