Caught on camera: Milwaukee police need your help to identify burglary suspects

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the business burglary that occurred on Monday, Sept. 24. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near 57th Street and Hampton Avenue.

The suspects stole money, tires and rims from the establishment.

Suspect one is described as a male, black, 25-30 years of age, 5’10”, 200 pounds, muscular build, medium length braided hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Suspect two is described as a male, black, 20-30 years of age, 6’00”, 170 pounds, light build, with a short Afro. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark blue jeans, black flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asking to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.