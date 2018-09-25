Walmart in Franklin evacuated amid report of suicidal man wearing bomb vest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- FOX6 News was on the scene of a police investigation at the Walmart in Franklin Tuesday night, Sept. 25 -- where an employee told FOX6's Suzanne Spencer everyone was ordered to get out of the store, but did not say why.

In an update around 10:30 p.m., Franklin Police Department Captain Kevin Magno said it all started around 7:30 p.m. -- when they learned from West Allis police that a man in his early 20s was suicidal and had a bomb vest strapped to his chest near a Walmart. Captain Magno said a search of the store revealed negative results. When Captain Magno was speaking with reporters around 10:30, he indicated authorities were conducting a foot search and the store would be turned back over to store officials.

Captain Magno indicated there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

PHOTO GALLERY