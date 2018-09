× FOX6 News earns 37 nominations from the Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards

MILWAUKEE — We at FOX6 News are extremely proud of the work we do. We strive to be the best in Milwaukee television news because you, our viewers, matter.

On Monday evening, Sept. 24, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences held its annual Chicago Midwest Regional Emmy Award nominations ceremony. FOX6 News was honored with 37 nominations in 2018. They are listed by category below.

Outstanding Achievement for News Programming – Morning Newscast: Larger Markets (1-50)

FOX6 WakeUp News – June 1, 2017: Monique Harris, Executive Producer; Derek Brown, Producer; Angelica Duria, Rob Haswell, Nicole Koglin, Kim Murphy, Jessob Reisbeck, Anchors; Deandra Corinthios, Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporters; Dwight Cannon, Director; Michelle Kukurich, Podkayne Miller, Editors; Jeffrey Frings, Andrew Ilk, Tom Kelly, Andrew Konkle, Photographers; Eric Carroll, Jen Lask, Meg Ryan, Associate Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Spot News

Historic Church Fire: Brian Graham, John LaPorte, Kelly Stoop, Alison Trouy, Jim Wilson, Executive Producers; Lindsey Diehl, Matt Hippe, John Parnon, Jennifer Tamsen, Producers; Ben Handelman, Ashley Sears, Reporters; Brad Hicks, Ted Perry, Jake Schultz, Mary Stoker Smith, Beverly Taylor, Anchors; Justin DuBois, Aaron Frye, Tim Primeau, John Upton, Kale Zimny, Photographers; Mike Draeger, Jill Lane, Directors.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Single Story

Ladies of the Daylight: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Investigative Series

Dirty Deeds: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Serious News (Hard) Series

In a New York Minute: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Dave Michuda, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Light News Feature/Series

Milton House Parts 1 & 2: Beverly Taylor, Producer/Reporter; Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Beverly Taylor, Producer/Reporter; Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers. In Search of Albert: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Susanne Barthel, Jeffrey Frings, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Arts/Culture/Entertainment

Picture Perfect: Brandon Cruz, Reporter; Michael Leach, Producer

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Business/Consumer

Inside Foxconn: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Brad Hicks, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Craig Sween, Kale Zimny, Producers. Hidden Hazards: Dangerous Toys: Jenna Sachs, Reporter; Evan Atwood, Jeffrey Frings, Eric Litsheim, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Jenna Sachs, Reporter; Evan Atwood, Jeffrey Frings, Eric Litsheim, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers. A Crash Course: Bad Car Sales: Jenna Sachs, Reporter; Evan Atwood, Stephen Davis, Josh Dewar, Chris Hyke, Jerry Imig, Matthew List, Dave Michuda, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Crime

No Face, No Case: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Andrew Konkle, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Education/Schools

No License? No Problem: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Health/Science

Life At Lambeau : Ben Handelman, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Kale Zimny, Producers.

: Ben Handelman, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Kale Zimny, Producers. New Hope Through Tragedy: The Silver Lining to the Opioid Epidemic: Ashley Sears, Reporter; Justin DuBois, Producer.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Human Interest

More Than Words : Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Eric Litsheim, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

: Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter; Andrew Konkle, Eric Litsheim, LeeAnn Watson, Producers. Sculpting a Shamrock : Brandon Cruz, Reporter; Michael Leach, Producer.

: Brandon Cruz, Reporter; Michael Leach, Producer. The Whole Milwaukee: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Aaron Frye, Dave Michuda, John Upton, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Politics/Government

Clipped Wings: The Kestrel Aircraft Story: Theo Keith, Reporter; Adam Hansen, Producer.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Military

Soaring the High Seas: A Navy Series: Suzanne Spencer, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, Producer

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Religion

Dad of Eight, Father to All: Stephanie Grady, Reporter; Jerry Imig, Producer

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Sports

A Shot In The Dark: Andrew Konkle, Producer; Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter.

Outstanding Achievement for News Specialty Report/Series – Societal Concerns

Constitutional Controversy : Brad Hicks, Reporter; Jerry Imig, Dave Michuda, Producers

: Brad Hicks, Reporter; Jerry Imig, Dave Michuda, Producers Changing Spaces: Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter; Chris Hyke, Jerry Imig, Andrew Konkle, Dave Michuda, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for Public Affairs/Current Affairs Programming – Series

FOX6 Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month: Angelica Sanchez, Reporter; Josh Dewar, Chris Hyke, Andrew Konkle, John LaPorte, Eric Litsheim, Dave Michuda, LeeAnn Watson, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for Arts/Entertainment Programming –Program/Special/Series

FOX6 Presents 50 Years Of Summerfest: Ted Perry, Mary Stoker Smith, Hosts; Dave Michuda, Susanne Barthel, Jerry Imig, Kale Zimny, Sara Smith, Kevin Becker, Dan Szydel, Paul Taldone, Mike Sachs, Andrew Konkle, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for Human Interest Programming – Program/Special/Series/Segment

Perry’s People: Ted Perry, Host/Reporter; Susanne Barthel, Anne Brown, Michael Draeger, Erica Drehfal, Jerry Imig, Andrew Konkle, Eric Litsheim, Dave Michuda, Tim Primeau, Sara Smith, Kale Zimny, Producers.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – News Anchor

Brad Hicks

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Program Correspondent/Narrator/Performer

Carl Deffenbaugh

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent –General Assignment Reporter

Jonathon Gregg

Amy DuPont

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter

Bryan Polcyn

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Editor – News

Andrew Konkle

Dave Michuda

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Photographer – News

Andrew Konkle

Outstanding Crafts Achievement Off-Air: Writer – News