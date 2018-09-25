‘Gotta be better:’ Davante Adams talks Green Bay’s slow start vs. Redskins

LANDOVER Md. – The Green Bay Packers hit the road for the first time this season and came home with a disappointing loss to the Washington Redskins. FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey went Inside the Huddle with Davante Adams, to talk about the team’s slow start Sunday, Sept. 23.

Davante Adams: “We just kind of let the conditions get a hold of us a little bit and I think certain times we could have been tougher and we gotta rally together as a team and start faster. When you have a slow start like that, it puts you in a bad position where you have to play catch-up and be down. That’s not a position we want to be in moving forward early on in the game.”

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey: “How much do you think Aaron Rodgers’ injuries shape the way the offense plays?”

Davante Adams: “I think it really isn’t going to change too much. We don’t plan on having him run. Period. So sometimes when he takes off, it’s just reactionary, so if we continue to get open and he sees us, then we’ll be able to get the ball and be efficient.”

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey: “Two weeks in a row that roughing the passer penalty is called on Clay, and it’s kind of the buzz surrounding the NFL as a whole. What are your thoughts on that?”

Davante Adams: “I definitely don’t agree with it. I think that it’s definitely going to change the game a lot. It’s headed into a real soft area. Obviously, you want to protect the quarterback. You want to protect players on the league — and me being the guy that’s been hit kind of viciously twice already, I definitely agree with protecting the guys. But when it comes to a point where a guy can’t even make a tackle, it puts the defense in a tough position.”

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey: “When you have a team that’s loaded with talent, and has these high expectations, and has had a history of success, how important is it to not be complacent and not overlook your opponents when you’re coming into these weeks?”

Davante Adams: “It’s huge. Every game in the league is hard to win. You’re not going to have any easy victories. I don’t think we’ve had any easy ones. We may have had times where we won by more points than others, but no game is easy, so we’re all pros and any game could go any way. You gotta make sure to keep looking at it like that.”

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey: “When you’re talking sloppiness — or Mike McCarthy used the words ‘clean our own house’ — and fundamentals and things like that, how is it so much of a mental game? What steps have to be taken to make sure that doesn’t happen next week?”

Davante Adams: “Being conscious of it. Think about the ball. Think about holding it tight. It’s a lot easier said than done, but when it’s in the time, as long as you’re focused on that, it puts you in the best position to execute on the catch or ball security, period.”

FOX6’s Kaitlin Sharkey: “Do you feel the urgency in Week 3? Now Week 4?”

Davante Adams: “You see a lot of these twists and turns, so you never know how it can go. We gotta continue to win and really just worry about yourself. At this point, this is what it is, so we just gotta be better from here on out.”