Just in time for Christmas! Mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

The holidays are right around the corner and this year you can stuff your stockings with mac and cheese-flavored candy canes.

Delish.com reports the cheesy treats are sold by Archie McPhee, a store located in Seattle, Washington.

The website says the candy canes have an instant mac and cheese flavor and taste “like your childhood favorite.”

You can pick up a pack of six for $4.95.

While you’re at it, Archie McPhee also offers “Clamdy Canes” — yes, clam-flavored candy canes.

“If your holiday tastes like the sea, this is for you,” the website says.