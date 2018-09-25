Just in time for Christmas! Mac and cheese-flavored candy canes

The holidays are right around the corner and this year you can stuff your stockings with mac and cheese-flavored candy canes.
Delish.com reports the cheesy treats are sold by Archie McPhee, a store located in Seattle, Washington.
The website says the candy canes have an instant mac and cheese flavor and taste “like your childhood favorite.”
Archie McPhee is at it again giving us crazy Candy Cane flavors. Last year I tried their Rotisserie Chicken flavor and .. it was an experience. 😖 ( It’s available this year too if you’re feeling brave ). This year they have 2 new varieties .. here’s one of them- Mac & Cheese flavored Candy Canes. 🧀 This one isn’t bad! Smells like cheese and tastes like Mac n cheese but the sweetness overpowers the flavor eventually so it’s doable. 👍🏻 I might not be so brave when I try the next one.. 🤐. PURCHASED ONLINE. @archiemcphee #archiemcphee #archiemcpheecandycanes #archiemcpheemacandcheesecandycanes #macandcheese #macandcheesecandycanes #accoutrements #extracheesy #cheese #cheesy #cheesycandy #junkfood
You can pick up a pack of six for $4.95.
While you’re at it, Archie McPhee also offers “Clamdy Canes” — yes, clam-flavored candy canes.
“If your holiday tastes like the sea, this is for you,” the website says.