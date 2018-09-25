Kohl’s partners with the ‘Property’ Brothers’ to launch ‘Scott Living’ lifestyle collection

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s is about to get some HGTV style from the “Property Brothers.” The company announced Tuesday, Sept. 25 they’ve partnered with Drew and Jonathan Scott to launch an exclusive home lifestyle collection called “Scott Living.”

The Scott brothers, twins Drew and Jonathan Scott, star in multiple HGTV programs focused on home renovation and transformation.

According to a news release, the line — set to launch fall of 2019 — will feature modern home basics and décor, including furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen décor and more.

“We are excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Kohl’s to create a lifestyle brand that allows families to outfit their homes with our exclusive furniture, bedding, bath, home décor, and more,” said Jonathan in a news release. “Scott Living incorporates modern, stylish home design without sacrificing the functionality and value we know families need, and we’re thrilled to work with Kohl’s to bring this to life for customers nationwide,” added Drew.

Scott Living will be available at Kohl’s in all stores nationwide and Kohls.com beginning fall 2019.