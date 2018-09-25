Lung Force Walk: ‘Walk together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer’

MILWAUKEE -- The 5th annual Lung Force Walk is coming up this weekend. Lung cancer survivor Margo Ford joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us about the event.

About Lung Force Walk (website)

Join us for our 5th annual LUNG FORCE Walk as we walk together to raise awareness and funds to defeat lung cancer and raise our voices for lung health. LUNG FORCE Walks are a time to laugh, learn and imagine a world free of lung disease. Our walks promote fitness and help forge lasting connections between participants.

Your support saves lives by funding key lung cancer research and providing people who are impacted by lung cancer with invaluable resources, assistance and information. Get involved today by forming a team, registering as an individual or participating virtually.

Do you have cash or check donations to turn in? You can mail them to our office prior to the Walk day. Make sure to include the donor form with your name on it. Donations can be turned in at the Walk; cash, check or credit card donations will all be accepted.

American Lung Association in WI

ATTN: LUNG FORCE Walk

13100 W. Lisbon Rd. Suite 700

Brookfield, WI 53005