Milwaukee resident wins 2nd $100,000 in Cash Craze Crossword

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lottery’s Cash Craze Crossword has another $100,000 winner right here in Milwaukee.

Matilde Perez Hernandez is the second top prize winner playing the scratch game.

Perez Hernandez purchased the Cash Craze Crossword ticket at the Kwik Stop located at 2434 West National Avenue.

The Wisconsin Lottery says retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

There are a total of three $100,000 top prizes in the Cash Craze Crossword scratch game – one $100,000 top prize is still available.

In addition to the three top prizes, players can win between $10 and $10,000.

Each ticket costs $10.