Milwaukee’s mayor proposes spending $20M on lead poisoning reduction programs

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett presented his 2019 proposed executive budget to the Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

“The budget I am presenting is very tight, but the good news is we have avoided drastic cuts,” Barrett told city leaders.

The mayor’s office says one of the highlights of this year’s budget is a $20 million investment in the city’s lead poisoning reduction programs as well as lead service line replacements.

“In 2019 Milwaukee Water Works will continue to scale up its Lead Service Line Replacement program with plans to remove 1,000 more lead connections,” the mayor said. “For the sake of efficiency and productivity, we will use water works employees to do much more of this work. This new approach will reduce the overall cost per project and add 15 new water works employees.”

Barrett also said lead inspection positions are also funded in his budget plan. Also, the Department of Neighborhood Services will take on additional work overseeing downspout disconnection in multi-unit residential properties.

The mayor indicated his budget plan maintains all equipment and staffing for the Milwaukee Fire Department. With the police department, the budget proposal will add ten positions — and be hiring 100 new officers.

Mayor Barrett also talked about the streetcar. He said it will be on time and on budget.

“Whether you support the streetcar or not, ride it. It’s here. Let’s make it a success. It will be free to ride for the first year through a sponsorship with Potawatomi Hotel & Casino,” Barrett said.

The Milwaukee Common Council will review the mayor’s budget plan and consider amendments. It will be finalized in November.

CLICK HERE to read the complete text of Mayor Barrett’s budget speech