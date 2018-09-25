Nationwide groundstop issued by Delta impacts flights at Mitchell Airport
MILWAUKEE — Delta has issued a “nationwide groundstop” due to a technology issue, and it impacted flights at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee Tuesday, Sept. 25.
Below is the statement posted on Delta’s website Tuesday evening:
“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”
FOX6 News checked Delta arrivals and departures on Mitchell Airport’s website and found eight delayed flights.
Mitchell Airport departures:
|CITY
|AIRLINE
|FLIGHT #
|SCHEDULED
|STATUS
|GATE
|Detroit
|Delta
|3674
|6:30 PM
|Delayed
|D45
|Atlanta
|Delta
|1663
|6:42 PM
|Delayed
|D44
|Boston
|Delta
|3431
|7:40 PM
|Departed
|D45
|Minneapolis
|Delta
|1278
|8:05 PM
|On Time
|D46
Mitchell Airport arrivals:
|CITY
|AIRLINE
|FLIGHT #
|SCHEDULED
|STATUS
|GATE
|Detroit
|Delta
|3674
|5:49 PM
|Delayed
|D45
|Cincinnati
|Delta
|4443
|7:59 PM
|Delayed
|D48
|New York-LGA
|Delta
|3572
|8:02 PM
|Delayed
|D47
|Detroit
|Delta
|4470
|8:29 PM
|Delayed
|D43
|Atlanta
|Delta
|766
|8:55 PM
|Delayed
|D47
|Detroit
|Delta
|3545
|10:11 PM
|Delayed
|D43
|Seattle
|Delta
|4116
|11:25 PM
|En Route
|D45
|Minneapolis
|Delta
|2255
|11:38 PM
|On Time
|D46
|Atlanta
|Delta
|769
|11:45 PM
|On Time
|D44
