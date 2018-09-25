× Nationwide groundstop issued by Delta impacts flights at Mitchell Airport

MILWAUKEE — Delta has issued a “nationwide groundstop” due to a technology issue, and it impacted flights at Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee Tuesday, Sept. 25.

Below is the statement posted on Delta’s website Tuesday evening:

“Delta IT teams are working diligently to address a technology issue impacting some of our systems. We have issued a Delta groundstop as we work to bring systems back up as quickly as possible. There has been no disruption or safety issue with any Delta flight currently in the air. We apologize to all customers for this inconvenience.”

FOX6 News checked Delta arrivals and departures on Mitchell Airport’s website and found eight delayed flights.

Mitchell Airport departures:

CITY AIRLINE FLIGHT # SCHEDULED STATUS GATE Detroit Delta 3674 6:30 PM Delayed D45 Atlanta Delta 1663 6:42 PM Delayed D44 Boston Delta 3431 7:40 PM Departed D45 Minneapolis Delta 1278 8:05 PM On Time D46

Mitchell Airport arrivals:

CITY AIRLINE FLIGHT # SCHEDULED STATUS GATE Detroit Delta 3674 5:49 PM Delayed D45 Cincinnati Delta 4443 7:59 PM Delayed D48 New York-LGA Delta 3572 8:02 PM Delayed D47 Detroit Delta 4470 8:29 PM Delayed D43 Atlanta Delta 766 8:55 PM Delayed D47 Detroit Delta 3545 10:11 PM Delayed D43 Seattle Delta 4116 11:25 PM En Route D45 Minneapolis Delta 2255 11:38 PM On Time D46 Atlanta Delta 769 11:45 PM On Time D44