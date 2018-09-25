× Officials seek missing, endangered person of interest after home invasion

LA CROSSE — Law enforcement officials in La Crosse are looking for a man missing after a home invasion in the Town of Greenfield in La Crosse. Officials said the man, considered a person of interest in the home invasion, suffers from PTSD and should be considered dangerous.

The home invasion happened on Sept. 23. Sheriff’s officials said between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., they believe Max Stockert, 34, broke into a vehicle in a wooded area near the scene of the home invasion and stole camouflage clothing and boots then used in the home invasion that happened around 11:30 a.m. They said Stockert’s physical description matches the description of the home invasion suspect. They noted that Stockert lives about a mile from where the home invasion happened.

Sheriff’s officials said family members, friends and co-workers have not heard from Stockert since that day. Investigators learned Stockert was seen and released from the hospital on that day — treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stockert’s vehicle was located in Tomah on Sept. 24.

Again, he is considered a person of interest, and a missing and endangered person. Officials said he suffers from PTSD and should be considered dangerous. Sheriff’s officials said if he is located, he should not be approached. Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement.