Peck and Bushel ‘grow and sell over 25 different varieties of apples throughout the season’

COLGATE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Peck and Bushel Organic Fruit Company in Colgate.

About Peck and Bushel Organic Fruit Company (website)

Welcome to Peck and Bushel Organic Fruit Company! We are a family owned and operated organic apple orchard in Southeastern Wisconsin. We grow and sell over 25 different varieties of apples throughout the season. At the farm, we press our own fresh cider and make many other apple products.

