Police seek missing 18-year-old last seen near 105th and Bender Monday evening

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help locating an 18-year-old considered a “critically missing” person.

Aliyah Pipkin, 18, was last seen Monday, Sept. 24 near 105th and Bender, around 6 p.m.

According to family members, Pipkin suffers from psychosis and is minimally verbal, and she is minimally capable of caring for herself.

Pipkin stands 5’5” tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has a one-inch natural Afro and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes (maybe no shoes).

Anyone with information is asked to call police.