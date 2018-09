× Small fire at East Troy High School prompts evacuation, early dismissal

EAST TROY — A small fire at East Troy High School prompted an early dismissal for students on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

East Troy High School’s website reads, “due to a small flame and some smoke at the HS this morning, students were evacuated and not allowed re-entry.”

The website does not say where the fire happened in the school.

Students were released home for the remainder of the day on Tuesday.