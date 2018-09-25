Special ceremony held to mark naming of Vel R. Phillips Ante Chamber

A Milwaukee Common Council committee on Wednesday, June 27 unanimously approved a plan to rename the third floor chamber anteroom in honor of Vel Phillips.

The ornately decorated anteroom is utilized for meetings, receptions, news conferences and other events.

Henceforth, the @MKE_CC antechamber will be known as the Vel R. Phillips Antechamber. While Vel’s physical stature was small, her civic and community statute was colossal. pic.twitter.com/2KtJ3wFRgc — Cavalier Johnson (@Chevy_Johnson) September 25, 2018

A trailblazing political leader and fighter who served the community with unparalleled distinction and excellence, Phillips passed away at age 95 in April.

In 1956, Ms. Phillips became the first woman and the first African-American to be elected as a member of the Common Council, on which she served until 1971. As a member of the Common Council, she was an advocate for the African-American community and women, and instrumental in outlawing housing discrimination.