West Allis police: 33-year-old Milwaukee man arrested in fatal stabbing death

WEST ALLIS — West Allis police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 25 they arrested a 33-year-old Milwaukee man in connection with the death of a man whose body was found near 67th and Lincoln on Monday. Life-saving efforts were attempted, however, the victim died at the scene.

Preliminary information indicates the victim, 34, suffered stab wounds. Officials say his identity will be released later this week.

The incident will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for possible criminal charges.

West Allis police said in a news release, “This was an isolated incident, and there was never any danger to the general public.”

43.002869 -87.995659