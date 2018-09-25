× Wisconsin Elections Commission: Deactivated voters can go back on the rolls

MADISON — Notices were sent last year to about 340,000 voters, letting them know they may need to update their registration. Those who didn’t were removed.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to allow local election clerks to reinstate voter registration for voters who were wrongly cut from the rolls last year.

The commission voted unanimously at its Tuesday meeting to allow for the clerks to reinstate the voters ahead of the Nov. 6 midterm election.

The move came after Milwaukee city and election officials complained that as many as 32,000 voters could have been wrongly removed there.

Milwaukee Election Commission director Neil Albrecht testified Tuesday that after this spring’s primary his office identified about 100 voters who were deactivated but shouldn’t have been.