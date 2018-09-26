× 15 arrests in Milwaukee in 4-day ICE operation that netted 83 statewide

MILWAUKEE — Fifteen people were arrested in Milwaukee during a four-day U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement initiative in Wisconsin.

According to a news release from ICE officials, the operation ended Monday, Sept. 24, and resulted in arrests in 14 counties:

Brown: Nine

Dane: 20

Door: Two

Eau Claire: Four

Kewaunee: Four

Marathon: Six

Milwaukee: 15

Oconto: One

Outagamie: Three

Racine: One

Rock: Five

Taylor: Seven

Trempealeau: Four

Waukesha: Two

According to ICE, six women and 77 men were arrested, from the following eight countries: Columbia (one), Guatemala (six), Honduras (two), Mexico (68), Nicaragua (three), Russia (one), Thailand (one) and Vietnam (one).

ICE officials said more than half had prior criminal histories.

Sixteen were immigration fugitives with no previous criminal convictions. Twenty-one others illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison.

Below are details from ICE regarding four of those arrested during this operation:

Sept. 21: ICE arrested a 27-year-old man from Mexico in Eau Claire. He was convicted in 2017 as an aggravated felon for having sex with a minor. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.

Sept. 21: A 27-year-old man from Thailand was arrested in Madison. He is a convicted sex offender and will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

Sept. 21: ICE arrested a 27-year-old man from Mexico in Madison. He has a 2016 conviction for child enticement, exposing his genitals. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States.

Sept. 22: ICE arrested a 62-year man from Mexico in Athens, Wisconsin. He has three convictions for driving under the influence; and he was previously removed from the U.S. He remains in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.