2 kids injured in dog attack while walking to bus stop in Racine

RACINE — Two children were attacked by a dog while walking to a bus stop in Racine on Wednesday morning, Sept. 26. It happened on Sydney Drive around 9 a.m.

According to Racine police, a man in the area heard the kids screaming and saw the dog attacking them. The citizen rushed over and scared the dog away, but the dog lunged at him so he fired one round at the animal.

Officials say the dog was grazed by the bullet and ran away.

The two children were injured as a result of the attack, and transported to Ascension Hospital for treatment.

The man who came to the children’s age had a valid CCW permit.

The owner of the dog was cited and the dog was captured.