Armed and dangerous: 2 suspects sought after armed robbery, pursuit

MOUNT PLEASANT -- Mount Pleasant police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery and police pursuit that began late Tuesday night, Sept. 25. The suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to police, it began around 10:18 p.m. after officers were dispatched to Willkomm Mobil on Washington Avenue for an armed robbery. No shots were fired during the robbery. The vehicle left westbound on Washington Avenue in a red Chevrolet pick-up truck.

Mount Pleasant officers quickly located the vehicle as it was entering southbound I-94. That vehicle was determined to be stolen from Aroma Park, IL.

As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed. With the assistance of the Kenosha County Sheriffs Department, they deployed spike strips and struck the passenger side tire. The vehicle continued southbound and was soon driving on the rim of that tire.

The vehicle exited the interstate westbound onto CTH C/ Wilmot Rd. The pursuit continued at slower speeds until the fleeing vehicle turned into the AAA Tentmaster business and was attempting to turn around in the lawn and possibly head back to the interstate. Due to the low speeds on the grass and the vehicle driving on a rim, and the threat posed to the public by the armed suspects, a Mount Pleasant police officer in his marked squad struck the suspect vehicle into a tree line to end the pursuit.

The occupants of the vehicle then fled on foot into a wooded area.

A perimeter was established with the help of the Kenosha Sheriffs Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Racine County Sheriffs Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol. K9’s were utilized in an attempt to track the suspects.

Notifications were made to the area residents on the suspects at large.

At this time, the suspects are still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

This matter remains under Investigation by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.