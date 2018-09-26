Brewers clinch 1st playoff spot since 2011, sweep Cards 2-1

Posted 9:45 pm, September 26, 2018, by , Updated at 09:49PM, September 26, 2018

ST. LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 26: Jesus Aguilar #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates as he returns to the dugout after the third out of the seventh inning at Busch Stadium on September 26, 2018 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers clinched their first playoff spot since 2011, ensuring at least a spot in the NL wild-card game when Jhoulys Chacin pitched five shutout innings to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-1 Wednesday night for a three-game sweep.

The Brewers (92-67) began the night a half-game behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central and 3 ½ games ahead of Colorado for the top wild-card slot.

The Cardinals (87-71) entered a half-game behind the Rockies for the final wild-card berth. Both the Cubs and Rockies played later games.

Milwaukee now returns to Miller Park to take on the lowly Detroit Tigers in the three-game series starting Friday to end the regular season. The Cardinals travel to the Cubs for the three-game set.