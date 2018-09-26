Common Council approves plan to change metered parking rates depending on demand

MILWAUKEE — Surge pricing will change the way you park and pay in Milwaukee. The rate for parking will change depending on the demand. If it’s busy, you’ll pay more, and if it’s slow, you’ll pay less.

“No! That’s nuts!” said Monique Gamache.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-5 to approve “right-size” metered rates and times.

“That’s really uncool to people who live here, but also to visitors,” said Gamache.

Currently, hourly meter rates are $1.50, $1 and $.50 — rates that will increase to $2, $1.25 and $.75. Parking hours will also increase from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturdays will also be metered.

“We are looking at — looking at what the demand actually is for parking,” said Mayor Tom Barrett.

Mayor Barrett said he supports the move, saying rates will fluctuate according to demand — going up during peak times, like during Milwaukee Bucks’ games, and down when it’s slower.

“If, of course, there will be tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of people downtown, then that puts a premium on the parking spots,” said Barrett.

The plan could generate an additional $1.9 million. Alderman Tony Zielinski, who is running for mayor, voted against this plan. He said that cash could really just be a Trojan horse for future streetcar funding.

“They are going to need to find additional revenue. It’s almost guaranteed. They are going to have to go into the city parking fund for funding,” said Zielinski.

Barrett still has to approve this plan, but it looks to be a done deal. It’s unclear at this point when the changes will be implemented.