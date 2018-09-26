‘Extensive selection:’ 3 different businesses on Greenfield Avenue in West Allis

WEST ALLIS -- It's Walkable Wednesday! Brian Kramp spent the morning a three different businesses on Greenfield Avenue in West Allis. He stopped by Double B's, Cook's, and Model Empire.

About Cook's (website)

At cookscakeandcandy.com, you can find all of the cake decorating supplies you need in one place. We also have an extensive selection of cookie making and decorating items, candy making molds and ingredients and every tool you will need to take your decorating hobby to the level of pure artistry!

"Sweet" decorating success!

We have been supplying hobbyists, professional decorators and artists, decorating classes and many clubs with cake decorating supplies since 1970, when Grandma C started the Cook's Cake Decorating and Candy Making Supply business in West Allis, WI. It has been a "sweet" story of success ever since, with customers who are the key ingredients to the Cook Story. Grandma C knows that “no one should ever go without a decorated Birthday Cake”.