Fan Choice Awards: Submit your photos to win Packers vs. Lions game tickets

GREEN BAY — Submit your favorite Green Bay Packers photo and you may score tickets to the Dec. 30 Packers-Lions game!

The Fan Choice Awards 2018 includes six categories to enter photos in:

Proudest Packers kid

Cutest Packers pet

Coolest Packers selfie

Greatest Packers vacation photo

Best Packers party

Best Packers pose

Entries can be submitted through Oct. 15. Finalists will be announced Oct. 24. Fans can vote for their favorites from Oct. 24 through Nov. 12. and an additional pair of tickets to the game will be awarded to a randomly selected voter.

The winners will be announced on Nov. 19, and the winner of each category will receive a pair of tickets to the Dec. 30 Packers-Lions game.

CLICK HERE to submit your photo.

Good luck!