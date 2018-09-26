From Hamilton’s Creator: In the Heights ‘is a show sure to capture the heart of all ages’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Kasey spent the morning at the Milwaukee Rep -- where a hit musical by the creator of Hamilton is taking the stage.

About In The Heights (website)

The vibrant New York community of Washington Heights is a place where the air is filled with the sounds of salsa, merengue, soul, hip-hop and R & B. It’s also a neighborhood on the brink of change, full of hopes and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. In the Heights is a show sure to capture the heart of all ages with its universal themes of chasing your dreams and finding your true home.

