Homicide investigation: Woman dies after suffering head injury, man arrested

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Sept. 25. The victim is a 31-year-old woman.

According to police, officers were called out to the area of 16th and Meinecke around 9 p.m. for an injured person complaint.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 31-year-old woman suffering from a significant head injury. Medical attention was provided for the victim, however, she died at the scene.

A man has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.