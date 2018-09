× IHOP debuts pancake-infused beer called IHOPS

NEW YORK — IHOP is serving up pancakes with a twist.

A new craft beer is on the fall menu called “Pumpkin Pancake American Stout.”

IHOP says the beer is infused with real pancake batter, pumpkin, maple syrup and more.

The Pumpkin Pancake American Stout will be available at certain distributors and festivals in the New York Area through October.