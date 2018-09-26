Injured turtle back on the move thanks to new Lego wheelchair

BALTIMORE, Md. — A turtle is back on the move thanks to a new wheelchair made of Legos.

The turtle’s journey began back in July, when a Maryland Zoo employee found the injured Eastern Box Turtle at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore, Maryland.

Turns out, the turtle has multiple fractures on its plastron, which is the bottom of its shell.

The turtle underwent surgery, where metal bone plates, surgical wire and other devices were used to stabilize the turtle’s shell.

A fourth year veterinarian student enlisted the help of a friend who happens to be a Lego enthusiast and came up with a customized Lego wheelchair to help the turtle get around.

The small Lego frame surrounds the turtle’s shell and sits on four Lego wheels.

Plumbers putty was then used to attach the device to the edges of the turtle’s upper shell.