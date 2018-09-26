Kris Zocco’s ex says he slept at her condo the night he allegedly killed Kelly Dwyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Details of the relationship between Kris Zocco and Kelly Dwyer were revealed in court on the third day of his trial on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and his ex-girlfriend testified.

The judge ordered the media not to identify the ex-girlfriend, other than as Meaghan P. She told the jury she and Zocco had a serious relationship that was leading to marriage -- a relationship she thought was exclusive. The night Zocco allegedly killed Dwyer, he slept at his then-girlfriend's condo.

"When I woke up, he was very sweaty, to the point he had sweated through the sheets and I had to change the bed sheets. I asked if he was feeling OK," said Meaghan P.

The search for Dwyer, which began in October of 2013, led police to Zocco's apartment on Prospect Avenue on Milwaukee's east side. On Tuesday, jurors saw a surveillance photo of Dwyer and Zocco entering the apartment. Dwyer was never seen leaving.

"He said their relationship was, in his words, friends with benefits. He said they weren't serious at all -- that they would just get together twice a week," said Detective Tammy Tramel-McClain, Milwaukee Police Department.

Zocco told detectives on the morning of Oct. 11, 2013 he and Dwyer had drinks, did cocaine and were involved in a sexual act and passed out. He told police he heard Dwyer leave in the morning when the door opened and shut. One of Dwyer's friends testified he had a sexual relationship with Dwyer.

Questioning in court: "Sometimes when you were engaging in sexual activity with Ms. Dwyer, she would ask you to choke her?"

"Yes," the friend said.

Questioning in court: "You were not comfortable with it?"

"No," the friend said.

A detective who searched Zocco's apartment, looking for clues into Dwyer's disappearance, described Zocco's apartment as extremely clean with the smell of bleach in the bathroom. In the bathroom, the shower curtain appeared to have been ripped from the hooks.

Dwyer's body was discovered in Jefferson County 19 months later.

Zocco's former girlfriend testified Wednesday Zocco may have been in that area, and had come home with cheese from a Madison area cheese shop.

Zocco faces three charges in the death of Kelly Dwyer -- first degree reckless homicide, hiding a corpse, strangulation and suffocation, filed in May of 2017. Additionally, he faces one count of felony intimidation of a witness, after Zocco's former cellmate told police Zocco tried to arrange a "hit" on an ex-girlfriend expected to testify in the trial.