MENOMONEE FALLS — There is a large police presence near Pilgrim Road and Falls Parkway on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 26.

A FOX6 News crew at the scene says about 15 different squads are at the scene from three different jurisdictions, Menomonee Falls, Wauwatosa and Germantown.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates.