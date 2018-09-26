New stadium at Ballpark Commons to be named Routine Field

FRANKLIN — ROC Ventures has announced that Routine Baseball has received exclusive naming rights for the new stadium located at Ballpark Commons, Routine Field.

Routine Baseball is an apparel brand dedicated to baseball and the lifestyle surrounding it.

PHOTO GALLERY

Routine Field, a 4,000-seat stadium set to open spring 2019, will be home to the Milwaukee Milkmen and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee baseball program. As part of the naming rights agreement, sponsored signage and logos will be visible around the stadium, including several outfield locations and on the turf near first and third base.

Learn more about Routine Field and the teams that will play there, CLICK HERE.