× Packers prep to play Bills, a team that stunned the Vikings last week

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers return home on Sunday, Sept. 30 to face the AFC’s Buffalo Bills — a team that stunned the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 4-2 all-time at home against Buffalo, including wins in each of the last three contests. All six games between the two clubs in Wisconsin have been decided by 10-plus points. The Bills’ last trip to Lambeau Field came in 2010, a 34-7 win by the Packers.

On Sunday, the Packers will wear a re-creation of the team’s uniform from 1937-48 for the fourth time (San Diego, Week 5 in 2015 / Dallas, Week 6 in 2016 / Baltimore, Week 11 in 2017). It is navy blue and gold, and includes a gold yoke across the shoulders with faded gold pants and high navy socks. Green Bay is 8-5 when wearing a third jersey, including wins in seven of the last 10.

Green Bay will return to the road as it travels to play division foe Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 7 — a game you’ll be able to see only on FOX6.