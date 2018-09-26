× Police called to Congress School after ‘unsubstantiated threat’ made

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a social media threat that was made against Congress School on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

School officials say an “unsubstantiated threat” was made by an unknown individual. As a precaution, police were called to the scene.

Milwaukee Public Schools released the following statement:

“An unsubstantiated threat by an unknown individual was made to Congress School today. Families are being notified this morning. As a precaution, the Milwaukee Police Department is investigating. The school day is continuing as normal and we will make any adjustments to the school day as necessary.”