Powerful photo shows effort at Lambeau to remember firefighters who died on 9/11

GREEN BAY — A powerful new photo shows the effort to remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives in New York on Sept. 11, 2001 at Lambeau Field.

Firefighters, their families, friends and community members from across the nation gathered at Lambeau Saturday, Sept. 22 to participate in the sixth annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

According to a press release, more than 2,700 people took part in this effort to “never forget.” More than $135,000 was raised for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and this event was recognized as one of the largest stair climbs in the country.

“It’s an honor to symbolically finish the climb that many firefighters were unable to complete that day,” said Shauna Walesha, Green Bay Metro Fire Department lieutenant.

During the annual event, participants climb the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center, each of them wearing a badge with the name and photo of one of the 343 firefighters who died in the Sept. 11 terror attacks. At the 78th floor, the highest floor reached on 9/11, each climber rang a fire bell in honor of the individual on their badge.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation works to support the families of fallen firefighters. Pierce Manufacturing, a co-sponsor of the event, has raised more than $600,000 to support this mission.