President Trump accuses China of meddling in US election

President Donald Trump says China has been meddling in the November election in the United States.

He’s offering few details, but says at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council: “Regrettably, we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election.”

U.S. intelligence officials have said previously that other nations could opt to try and copy Russia’s playbook of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. But President Trump’s comments Wednesday seem to confirm that China is actively interfering now.

President Trump says Beijing doesn’t want him or the Republicans “to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade.”