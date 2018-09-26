Woman saves dog on death row and teaches him to ice skate

LAS VEGAS — Saved from death row, a shelter dog has found a new home. Meet Benny, the world’s first ice-skating dog!

The lab has been practicing his skating game for the last year.

In custom ice skates made by his adoptive owner, Cheryl Del Sangro, herself a retired professional ice skater.

She says she rescued Benny from a kill shelter when he was just a few months old, and found the high energy dog was a great fit for the ice.

Del Sangro hopes Benny’s skill will impress folks at Vegas’ hockey team, the Golden Knights.