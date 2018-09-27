109 pieces of evidence seized from Kris Zocco’s apartment after Kelly Dwyer’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Video shows a couple walking into an apartment building on Milwaukee's east side. That video was recorded moments before police say the woman in the video -- Kelly Dwyer -- was killed. In court for Kris Zocco's trial on Thursday, Sept. 27, police testified that they did not find Dwyer in Zocco's apartment, but they found other items of interest.

The pictures of items discovered in Zocco's apartment after Dwyer went missing in October 2013 include cleaning supplies and other items that a cadaver dog led them to. Ultimately, no DNA was found.

Detectives went to Zocco's apartment because video from cameras outside and inside his building showed Dwyer and Zocco entering on the morning of Oct. 11, 2013. Dwyer was never seen leaving, nor was she ever seen alive again. A search began to find her.

"The search items like neckties, scarves, ligatures or any other items that could be used to bind the arms and legs of a human being," said Kent Corbett.

Police took 109 pieces of evidence from Zocco's apartment -- neckties, hard drives, cameras and a set of metal handcuffs.

Zocco is not only charged with reckless homicide in Dwyer's death, but also strangulation and suffocation. After his arrest, Zocco bailed out of jail and went to his ex-girlfriend's house. A friend was there and spoke to Zocco about the crime.

"He added, 'What? You think I carried her out of my apartment? That would have been like, an impossible feat,'" the friend testified.

Zocco is already serving 19 years in prison on child pornography and drug convictions. He's also facing a charge of witness intimidation, after Zocco's former cellmate told police Zocco tried to arrange a "hit" on an ex-girlfriend.