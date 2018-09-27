2 students taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Arrowhead H.S.

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Two Arrowhead High School students were taken to the hospital Thursday morning, Sept. 27 after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near the school.

It happened around 7:10 a.m.

According to police, two 16-year-old male Arrowhead High School students were walking northbound from the football field toward North Campus. While the two students were crossing Arrowhead Drive at the crosswalk, they were struck by a 2015 Hyundai traveling eastbound on Arrowhead Drive.

The vehicle was operated by another 16-year-old male who was also a student at Arrowhead High School.

No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

The two students that were struck were both transported to a local hospital with significant injuries.

This accident is currently under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office