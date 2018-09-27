‘Adrenaline is pumping:’ Brewers’ wild-card run has fans buying up tickets, swag

MILWAUKEE — Fans of the Milwaukee Brewers were feeling good on Thursday, Sept. 27 after the Crew beat the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday night to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2011. If you’re hoping to get a ticket to the regular season finale or post-season, time is running out.

Who knew something called “Blue October” would make people so happy — except everyone inside Miller Park.

“Blue brings out nothing but happiness,” said Tyler Barnes, senior vice president, communications and affiliate operations.

“I wouldn’t have minded being in that locker room (Wednesday) night,” said a fan.

“All glued to our TVs, just like everyone else was,” said Barnes.

Barnes said Thursday there’s even more to gain with one series to go.

“We hope we fly right past the wild-card game and move onto a division title,” said Barnes.

The Detroit Tigers are in town starting Friday, Sept. 28 — and seats are going fast.

“We want this place packed. We need it to get loud. Friday and Saturday are getting very close to being sold out. It will be sold out. Sunday still has pretty good availability,” said Barnes.

As for playoff tickets?

“Wild Card game sold out. We do have a small number of tickets that were held back for the general public on sale (Friday), but it is a very small number,” said Barnes.

Ticket or not, you can always get the post-season swag — but you shouldn’t sit on that either.

“It kind of reminds me of the Beanie Babies craze,” said a fan.

“I had to actually had to wait 30 minutes to get the T-shirts because they were all sold out,” said Deb Becker, season ticket holder.

A few games ago, decent seats were $20 or $30 on second-tier sites like StubHub. They have tripled or more for this final series beginning Friday, Sept. 28.