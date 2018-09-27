Fast family recipes: Cooking pizza with a purpose

MILWAUKEE -- Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make pizza with a purpose.
Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1-1/2 cups frozen vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and zucchini
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1/2 cup marinara sauce
- 1 package (14 to 16 ounces) fresh whole wheat pizza dough
- 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese
- 1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven according to package directions on pizza dough package. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and oregano; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2 inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.
- Place frozen vegetables, medium microwave-safe bowl. Add water; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave in the microwave for 2 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Cool slightly.
Cook's Tip: Coarsely chopped fresh vegetables can be used in place of frozen vegetables for the pizza sauce.
- Place vegetables and their cooking liquid into blender or food processor; add marinara sauce. Process until vegetable mixture is smooth. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.
- Spray 15 x 10-inch rimmed baking pan or 12-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press and stretch dough to edges of pan. Top with vegetable sauce, cheese, tomatoes and beef mixture. Bake according to package instructions on dough package or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with basil if desired.
