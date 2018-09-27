Hundreds of fans line up to meet Brewers’ Christian Yelich: ‘He’s the best on the team’

WAUKESHA — It was a couple hours of waiting for some but Milwaukee Brewers’ fans say it was well worth it!

Fans of all ages waited in line to meet Brewers Christian Yelich on Thursday, Sept. 27.

Yelich signed autographs and took photos at Waukesha Sportscards.

At one point, the line was out the door.

PHOTO GALLERY

FOX6 caught up with fans about their first time meeting #22.

“It was amazing, personally I feel like he’s the best on the team,” said Peyton Lintner, Brewers’ fan.

An employee at Waukesha Sportscards say they had about 450 fans inside the store.