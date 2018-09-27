‘It’s fun to celebrate:’ Aurora Health Care trades birthday suits for Brew Crew onesies 👶⚾

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Playoff fever is contagious -- so much so, some fans are born with it. Typically, we turn to hospitals to treat disease -- but there is one bug some new parents said they want their babies to catch.

Aurora Health Care traded birthday suits for Brew Crew onesies.

"It's fun. It's fun to celebrate," said Bethany Judd, mother of a baby boy named Baker.

They celebrated the Milwaukee Brewers' playoff berth, the first since 2011 -- and the birth of the team's newest fans.

"Two great things happening," said Daniel Bartelt, father of a baby boy named Anthony.

Born hours before the big win Wednesday night, Sept. 26 vs. the Cardinals for the clinch and the sweep, these tiny tots could be Milwaukee's lucky charms.

"I'd like to think so!" said Jeffery Judd.

Maybe they'll even be future players.

"Oh yeah! I like the sound of that!" said Bartelt.

The roster of six newborns might be too young to steal bases -- but they were already stealing hearts when we stopped by on Thursday, Sept. 27. They'll leave the hospital with a permanent case of love for the Brewers.

"He will be cheering. It sounds like whining, but he will be cheering," said Bartelt.

Aurora Health Care will give the special onesies to every baby born at four of the birthing centers between now and the end of the playoff run.