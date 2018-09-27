× Local products moving on up

A trio of guys with local ties have updates worth sharing.

Julian Swartz, who was a terrific high school basketball player at Waukesha South and a member of a Final Four team at Wisconsin, was recently named a full-time assistant coach for Georgia Tech. Julian has made many personal connections in his roles as support staff and coach at various stops along the way. He knows the game, but has impacted players at least as significantly off the court.

Former Badgers and Admirals hockey player Brad Winchester has joined the UW Coaching staff.

Kenosha Indian Trail High School product and former FOX SIX High School Hot Shot Gavin Lux was recently named the Minor League Player of the Year in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Congratulations to all three men.